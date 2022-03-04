Delay and Amerado rekindle dating rumours as they sing and rap together in new video

- Advertisement -

Delay and Amerado have given Ghanaians another reason to speculate about their deep-seated love for each other and why they may just be on the sure path to an amorous relationship.

Delay, in a new lovey-dovey video, sang and rapped the lines of Amerado’s new song.

The verve and aura that surrounded how both were getting along perfectly with each other have become a talking point again.

Although Delay has said she only recognizes Amerado as a brother and friend, their continuous serenading moments kinda depict that they are certainly up to something.

Is Delay and Amerado dating?

Check Out Video Below…