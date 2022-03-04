type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDelay and Amerado rekindle dating rumours as they sing and rap together...
Entertainment

Delay and Amerado rekindle dating rumours as they sing and rap together in new video

By Albert
Delay and Amerado rekindle dating rumours as they sing and rap together in new video
- Advertisement -

Delay and Amerado have given Ghanaians another reason to speculate about their deep-seated love for each other and why they may just be on the sure path to an amorous relationship.

Delay, in a new lovey-dovey video, sang and rapped the lines of Amerado’s new song.

The verve and aura that surrounded how both were getting along perfectly with each other have become a talking point again.

Although Delay has said she only recognizes Amerado as a brother and friend, their continuous serenading moments kinda depict that they are certainly up to something.

Is Delay and Amerado dating?

Check Out Video Below

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 4, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    3.2mph
    40 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News