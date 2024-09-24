type here...
Is Fella Makafui marrying another man months after divorcing Medikal?

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Fella-Makafui
Fella-Makafui

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Precious Fella Makafui known widely as Fella Makafui has got her fans and followers asking questions about her recent post.

The actress had been married to rapper Medikal for years until they officially ended things a few months ago.

While Medikal many believe is struggling to move on despite his alleged relationship with Eazzy, Fella Makafui if her latest post is anything to go by might have already found her better half and moved on.

In a recent post on her official Instagram handle, she posted Save the Date and added a date to her post.

See screenshot below:

Even though Fella Makafui failed to state whether she was getting married or starting a new business, her fans and followers took to the comment section to congratulate her.

We are patiently waiting for the day to see what Fella Makafui has in stored for her fans and Ghanaians.

Source:GhPage

