Fella Makafui (Mrs. Frimpong) according to rumours from a close source, is expecting her first child very soon with her husband Medikal.

Though Fella Makafui or Medikal have failed to either confirm or deny the rumours, a new tweet from blogger Kobby Kyei is now making people wonder if truly she is pregnant.

In the tweet, the blogger just wrote only the F.M initials being pregnant and already this has some tweeps concluding that it’s Fella Makafui he’s referring to as it has been rumoured that she was even pregnant before her marriage to Medikal.

See the Tweet below:

Others also believe Kobby Kyei is referring to another female celebrity whose name also has the same initial F.M. Who do you think could be this person?

Well, Pregnancy is something one can’t hide and we believe with time, the truth would come out.