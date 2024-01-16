type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Is it because of her tribe and location?" - Ghanaians drag government...
Entertainment

“Is it because of her tribe and location?” – Ghanaians drag government for ignoring Chef Faila unlike Afua Asantewaa

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaians on social media are questioning the Government and accusing it of playing favouritism after Chef Faila was shockingly l ignored following her historic cook-a-thon attempt.

According to social media users, Failatu Abdul-Razak is being discriminated in regards to government reaction to her efforts as compared to that of Afua Asantewaa.

This agenda was championed by media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo and Ohemaa Woyeje where Nana Yaa shared a post on Facebook with reads;

“What did Gov’t do for Faila Cook-a-thon after her unprecedented effort,”? she queried.

“Afua Sing-a-thon was made a tourism ambassador immediately when she ended her marathon attempt…plus other privileges. Errrmmmmm,”

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
66 %
0.8mph
13 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more