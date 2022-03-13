- Advertisement -

Leaders of the “Mafia Gang”, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah made deliberate efforts to steal the show one more time at the funeral grounds of Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father.

Earlier at the One-week observation of the late Augustine Adjei, the self-acclaimed millionaires caused a stir on social media after they sprayed dollar bills on the bereaved comedienne, partially turning the funeral into a party.

Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah were accused of deliberately attending the ceremony to show off their wealth which they succeeded in swaying attention to themselves.

But it appears the two did not take criticism from the public serious as they repeated a similar act at the interment of Mr. Adjei which took place Saturday inside the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This time, the duo couldn’t afford to let it rain dollar bills. Instead, they splashed the GHC10 denomination of the local currency, perhaps, due to the depreciation of the cedi to the dollar.

Watch the video below.

Following their public display at the funeral, scores of Ghanaians have taken to social media to slam Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah for forcibly trying to justify their unsolicited claims of being wealthy.

Diamond, who has received the lion’s share of the criticism, was mocked for spraying a small amount of ‘dirty’ notes on Bro Sammy who was performing to the large crowd of mourners.

Tracey Boakye on the other hand received accolades for going all out to save the day.

Below are some reactions seen in the comment section under the video shared to Instagram.