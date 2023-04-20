Is KiDi suffering from liver cancer? Worried fans ask as the singer reveals he’s suffering from a liver-related disease

KiDi has just announced to his die-hard fans that they should anticipate another banger and street anthem from him.

The talented singer who took a break from music is finally back and ready to suffocate music lovers with good music.

In the bid to publicize his yet-to-be-released banger which is scheduled to be fully premiered on 27th April 2023, KiDi has shared a snippet of the anticipated project on his IG page.

Without a shred of doubt, KiDi’s upcoming song will talk about his personal life and the predicaments he has suffered in recent times concerning his health.

Recall that just about a month ago, it was reported in the media that he was down with a stroke – But his management came out to vehemently rubbish the reports.

KiDi also personally refuted the claims that he was down with a stroke just two weeks ago.

According to KiDi himself, he has a health complication with his liver.

As emotionally revealed by him in the snippet spotted on his IG page, if Ghanaians are to see the current condition of his liver, they will weep for him.

Although he failed to give concrete details about what is actually wrong with his kidney but his worried fans are asking if he’s currently suffering from liver cancer.

We are yet to gather more details on this developing-sad story. Stay tuned for more!

