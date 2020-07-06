- Advertisement -

Ghanaian songstress Nana Ekua Amoah widely known as Mzbel in the entertainment cycles in an interview on Citi TV has once again given a disclosure about Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

The news about Mzbel and Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader and founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel has become a topic that everyone wants to delve into ever since Hon. Kennedy Agyapong exposed them.

The two had an interesting deep story around them that was kept a secret until recently. Mzbel after her issue with the man of God came to the public domain has broken silence on how she met him.

Mzbel during her appearance on Citi TV revealed that Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel is currently in a relationship with a very beautiful and curvaceous news anchor. She’s popular in the country and likes wearing red almost in all her appearance on television.

According to her, the prophet told her he wants to break up with the lady in question. Mzbel stated that the man of God was her friend but at a point, she had a very horrible encounter with him.

Though Mzbel failed to mention the name of the popular newscaster she was referring to as dating Nigel Gaisie but from our checks on social media, only one name has popped up and made fast waves. Serwaa Amihere of GhOne Tv has been pointed.