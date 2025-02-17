type here...
Sports

Is Omar Marmoush a threat to Real Madrid?

By Kwasi Asamoah
Omar Marmoush

The £60m Egyptian star was in great form as Pep Guardiola’s side recorded a statement victory in the race for Champions League qualification.

Omar Marmoush truly announced his arrival in the English Premier League (EPL) with a one-of-a-kind first-half hat-trick as Manchester City demolished Newcastle 4-0 and provided the perfect response after their painful Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The Egyptian made a slow start since his £60m ($75m) move from Eintracht Frankfurt in January but the wait was worth it as he scored a hat-trick in the space of 14 minutes in the first half, leaving Newcastle FC with no answer.

Man City will play Real Madrid in the Champions league on 19th February and if Marmoush is able to maintain his form he can be a threat to Madrid.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Marriage and relationship struggles made me see every man as just a friend – Christiana Awuni

2Baba Ned Nwoko polygamy

2Face has done well, polygamy is the key to create a balance and avoid fornication” – Ned Nwoko lauds...

GhPageSports

TODAY

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: Maame Serwaa cries as she addresses reports of using her mom for rituals

Maame Serwaa

CCTV footage showing how the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead surfaces

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

Zanzou: Night club under fire for making boys who weren’t able to pay bills insert bottles in their backsides

Zanzou Night club under fire for making boys who were not able to pay bills insert bottles at thier backside

Angry wife shares her hubby’s sidechick’s vajayjay photos online to disgrace her

Angry wife shares her hubby's sidechick's vajayjay photos online to disgrace her
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways