Is Omar Marmoush a threat to Real Madrid?

The £60m Egyptian star was in great form as Pep Guardiola’s side recorded a statement victory in the race for Champions League qualification.

Omar Marmoush truly announced his arrival in the English Premier League (EPL) with a one-of-a-kind first-half hat-trick as Manchester City demolished Newcastle 4-0 and provided the perfect response after their painful Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The Egyptian made a slow start since his £60m ($75m) move from Eintracht Frankfurt in January but the wait was worth it as he scored a hat-trick in the space of 14 minutes in the first half, leaving Newcastle FC with no answer.

Man City will play Real Madrid in the Champions league on 19th February and if Marmoush is able to maintain his form he can be a threat to Madrid.