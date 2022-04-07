type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Is Shatta Wale the father of Majesty?" - Archipalago clarifies
Entertainment

“Is Shatta Wale the father of Majesty?” – Archipalago clarifies

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale’s former confidante, Archipalago, has explained and apologized for his earlier claim about the actual paternity status of His Majesty.

Archipalago in a heated beef with Shatta Wale some time ago had intimated that Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, was not birthed by the dancehall artist.

According to him, Michy knew the legitimate father of Majesty which he had said was not Shatta Wale.

Well, Archipalago has finally apologized for his utterances and stated that he had no fact to back his assertion that majesty was not the son of Shatta Wale.

Speaking on the Delay Show, Archiapalago said in the heat of their social media brawl (beef) each party had to go hard on each other regardless of the harm their words could cause… the reason he put out the info that Shatta Wale was not the father of Majesty.

“Everyone throws their jabs during a fight.” I was attempting to enter the music industry, and I wanted them to know that I was capable of doing so. That is why you must understand that I did not say those things because I was upset.”

“It’s only for the sake of amusement. It’s possible that it harmed him. If he was offended, he should forgive me because it was a sensitive situation.”

Although Archipalago has no remorse for his social media behaviour at the time, he said Ara B, who was in the camp of Shatta Wale, was the orchestrator of the legendary bad blood.

“It was Ara B who said it,” says the narrator. As a result, I didn’t start it. It was said by him, and I repeated it. I wouldn’t have known if it hadn’t been made public. When there’s beef, anyone can say anything they want about you.”

I’m not embarrassed in the least. I wouldn’t be doing these things if I was ashamed. In real life, I’m ashamed, but not on social media,” she says.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 7, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    4.8mph
    20 %
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News