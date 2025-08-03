type here...
Is she an adult or a youngster?- Ghanaians question the age of Odo Bronii

By Mzta Churchill

Some Ghanaians have questioned the real age of late Daddy Lumba’s partner popularly known as Odo Bronii.

This comes after a picture of Daddy Lumba at a funeral trended on social media following his death.

In response to the viral picture, Ghanaians expressed shock as they questioned the real age of the partner of the deceased.

Many believe that even though smallish in stature, Odo Bronii might be an old woman.

Others have also said that there is no way they are going to believe that Odo Bronii is old enough to be Daddy Lumba’s life partner.

They have therefore asked the real age of Priscilla, popularly known as Odo Bronii in the showbiz fraternity.

- GhPage
