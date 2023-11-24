“Is she making it for the gods and amadioha?” – Jollof making tutorials by Hilda Baci pops up – WATCH

- Advertisement -

Controversial former Guinness world record holder, Chef Hilda Baci has not had a taste of happiness today since she decided to take swipes at Ghanaians and their adored jollof.

In a video posted on TikTok, the popular chef could be seen giving a detailed tutorial on how to cook Nigerian jollof, which according to her is Harvard standard.

Ghanaians have expressed their disbelief at what Nigerian jollof is supposed to look like and already feeling squeamish.

The process of cooking the Nigerian jollof and the finished outlook has gotten many Ghanaians to draw conclusions that the meal will definitely not taste good.

Watch the video below

See post below,