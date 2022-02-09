type here...
Is this real? – Asantewaa & Manager confuses Netizens with a wedding video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Verified Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa and her manager, Cassious, has once again served netizens with something to talk about.

The two, seem to like the attention they garner on the internet hence releasing a series of thought-provoking videos on Instagram and TikTok.

Asantewaa and Cassious in a new trending video on TikTok are captured in a wedding video. They looked beautiful together.

This has sparked a discourse on social media. A section of netizens believes it’s just for the cameras and one of their controversial stunts to get the watch time.

Others hold other thoughts that they have married secretly and are just using the video to playfully send a subtle message across.

Well, we can’t tell what they intend to achieve with the video, however, Asantewaa and Manager look beautiful together in that video. Watch below;

    Source:GHPAGE

