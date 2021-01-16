Isaac Dogboe raises fear of suicide with his latest post

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian-British professional boxer Isaac Dogboe’s recent tweet has raised questions about his mental health.

In what seemed like a death note, the former WBO junior-featherweight titleholder posted an encrypted message that may be an outcry for help.

Isaac spoke about anticipating his death and wishing that nobody bemoans him while he is gone.

His tweet read, ”I wait for the day I take my final breath and bid farewell to the world and I hope when that day comes you won’t be sad.”

The young boxing champion’s post has raised suspicion that he is harbouring suicidal thoughts and needs mental help.

His message, suggestive of depression, could easily be his death note and fans fear that he may be thinking about committing suicide.