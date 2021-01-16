type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Isaac Dogboe raises fear of suicide with his latest post
Lifestyle

Isaac Dogboe raises fear of suicide with his latest post

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Isaac Dogboe suicide
Isaac Dogboe suicide
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian-British professional boxer Isaac Dogboe’s recent tweet has raised questions about his mental health.

In what seemed like a death note, the former WBO junior-featherweight titleholder posted an encrypted message that may be an outcry for help.

Isaac spoke about anticipating his death and wishing that nobody bemoans him while he is gone.

His tweet read, ”I wait for the day I take my final breath and bid farewell to the world and I hope when that day comes you won’t be sad.”

The young boxing champion’s post has raised suspicion that he is harbouring suicidal thoughts and needs mental help.

SEE POST BELOW:

Isaac Dogboe

His message, suggestive of depression, could easily be his death note and fans fear that he may be thinking about committing suicide.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, January 16, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
4.2mph
20 %
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News