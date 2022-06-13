Kumasi: Islamic SHS students injured after police opened tear-gas at them [Photos]

- Advertisement -

At least 30 pupils from the Islamic Senior High School in Abrepo, Ashanti Region, were sent to the hospital after police allegedly used tear gas on them while protesting frequent road accidents in front of the school.

In their protest against repeated knockdowns, the school’s kids are claimed to have stopped the road in front of their school.

They bemoaned the fact that repeated pleas for speed ramps had gone unheeded.

The police were reportedly dispatched to clear the roadblock and disperse the demonstrating mob.

As a result of the tear gas being fired at them, some of the kids were alleged to have passed out while others were left in excruciating discomfort.

Ambulances are currently stationed at the school, bringing injured pupils to the hospital, and police presence has increased.

Following the incident, some parents flocked to the school.

“I heard there was a fight in the school, and the cops opened fire on the students, shooting and beating them.” I heard the cops chasing them down and bashing the girls in their dorm rooms. I feel terrible seeing schoolchildren passed out on the floor. “Everyone is messed up here,” a parent expressed.

Credit: Citi News