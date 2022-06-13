type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsKumasi: Islamic SHS students injured after police opened tear-gas at them
News

Kumasi: Islamic SHS students injured after police opened tear-gas at them [Photos]

By Albert
Kumasi: Islamic SHS students injured after police opened tear-gas at them [Photos]
- Advertisement -

At least 30 pupils from the Islamic Senior High School in Abrepo, Ashanti Region, were sent to the hospital after police allegedly used tear gas on them while protesting frequent road accidents in front of the school.

In their protest against repeated knockdowns, the school’s kids are claimed to have stopped the road in front of their school.

They bemoaned the fact that repeated pleas for speed ramps had gone unheeded.

The police were reportedly dispatched to clear the roadblock and disperse the demonstrating mob.

As a result of the tear gas being fired at them, some of the kids were alleged to have passed out while others were left in excruciating discomfort.

Ambulances are currently stationed at the school, bringing injured pupils to the hospital, and police presence has increased.

Following the incident, some parents flocked to the school.

“I heard there was a fight in the school, and the cops opened fire on the students, shooting and beating them.” I heard the cops chasing them down and bashing the girls in their dorm rooms. I feel terrible seeing schoolchildren passed out on the floor. “Everyone is messed up here,” a parent expressed.

Credit: Citi News

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 13, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.7 ° F
    82.7 °
    82.7 °
    69 %
    3.7mph
    85 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News