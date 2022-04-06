- Advertisement -

The wife of popular Ghanaian broadcast Journalist Israel Laryea has lashed out at Comedian OB Amponsah over a joke he made about her husband during his ‘Popular but Broke’ show.

In a Facebook post, Israel Laryea’s wife used unprintable words on the comedian, describing him as a miserable local comedian.

According to Louisa Laryea, the comedian was brought up badly and is likely to get abused on stage just like Chris Rock.

ALSO READ: Popular But Broke: Comedian OB Amponsah launches revolutionary Standup special

She shared on Facebook; “There’s a very STUPID miserable local comedian so-called, by name #OB Amponsah Obviously another badly brought up child. Misbehaving all over the place in the name of comedy. His Will Smith moment beckons, if he stays his nonsensical course.#FoolishBoy”

See post below;

During OB Amponsah’s Popular But Broke show, he made a joke about Israel Laryea’s battle with Covid 19 last year.

Watch below the joke OB Amponsah made about Israel Laryea;

Madam Louisa obviously didn’t take OB Amponsah’s comment about her husband as a joke and took to social media to hurl insults at him.