Entertainment

Israel Laryea’s wife insults OB Amponsah over joke he made about her husband

By Lizbeth Brown
OB Amponsah
The wife of popular Ghanaian broadcast Journalist Israel Laryea has lashed out at Comedian OB Amponsah over a joke he made about her husband during his ‘Popular but Broke’ show.

In a Facebook post, Israel Laryea’s wife used unprintable words on the comedian, describing him as a miserable local comedian.

According to Louisa Laryea, the comedian was brought up badly and is likely to get abused on stage just like Chris Rock.

ALSO READ: Popular But Broke: Comedian OB Amponsah launches revolutionary Standup special

She shared on Facebook; “There’s a very STUPID miserable local comedian so-called, by name #OB Amponsah Obviously another badly brought up child. Misbehaving all over the place in the name of comedy. His Will Smith moment beckons, if he stays his nonsensical course.#FoolishBoy”

See post below;

During OB Amponsah’s Popular But Broke show, he made a joke about Israel Laryea’s battle with Covid 19 last year.

Watch below the joke OB Amponsah made about Israel Laryea;

Madam Louisa obviously didn’t take OB Amponsah’s comment about her husband as a joke and took to social media to hurl insults at him.

