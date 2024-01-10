type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"It ended in tears": Chef Faila cries as she speaks to bring...
Entertainment

“It ended in tears”: Chef Faila cries as she speaks to bring her Cook-A-Thon to an end – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Chef Faila’s Guinness World Record attempt to break the longest cooking marathon by an individual came to an end on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after she had done 227 hours of cooking.

Starting on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, the cook-a-thon had been initially planned to last for five days.

She sought to beat the record of 119 hours set by Irish chef Alan Fisher. But the plans were changed, extending it to 10 days.

RELATED STORY: Breakdown of meals prepared by Chef Faila and how it was shared

Chef Faila got draped with the flag of Ghana moments after turning off the fire.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

An emotional Faila was captured, almost shedding tears as she shared the photos to announce the end of her cook-a-thon.

Check out the video below

TODAY

Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Accra
clear sky
86.7 ° F
86.7 °
86.7 °
66 %
3.9mph
8 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more