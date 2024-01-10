“It ended in tears”: Chef Faila cries as she speaks to bring her Cook-A-Thon to an end – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Chef Faila’s Guinness World Record attempt to break the longest cooking marathon by an individual came to an end on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after she had done 227 hours of cooking.

Starting on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, the cook-a-thon had been initially planned to last for five days.

She sought to beat the record of 119 hours set by Irish chef Alan Fisher. But the plans were changed, extending it to 10 days.

Chef Faila got draped with the flag of Ghana moments after turning off the fire.

An emotional Faila was captured, almost shedding tears as she shared the photos to announce the end of her cook-a-thon.

