It ended in tears – Reactions as Afronita dumps her dancer boyfriend Champion Rollie (Full details drop)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Former DWP member Afronita, has reportedly dumped her dancer boyfriend Champion Rollie following a set of cheating accusations.

Recall that in November last year, the duo announced to the world that they were dating after sharing a series of videos of themselves making love in the room.

After the announcement, their fans took to their timelines on various social media platforms to congratulate and also wish them well.

Just about two months after making their affair public, the two dancers have reportedly broken up.

The speculations about their breakup followed after Champion Rollie deleted a video he shared on X formerly Twitter – In which he was cuddling Afronita with the caption; “May this bond never break”.

As suspected, the bond has broken hence the need to delete the video.

Aside from this, the last set of updates on Champion Rollie’s Twitter page hints that all is not well between him and Afronita.

Source:GHpage

