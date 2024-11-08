It Is A Haram For Muslims To Vote For Mahama- Napo

Ahead of the December 7 general election, all politicians; both presidential and parliamentary candidates are campaigning so hard to canvass for votes, just like NPP’s Napo.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, has sparked a debate online following his visit to Yendi.

During his visit to Yendi, Napo met the overload of Dagbon and his people as he spoke to them on the need to vote for the vice president who doubles as the flagbearer of the NPP.

Napo stated that as Muslims, the people of Yendi have no option but to support Dr. Bawumia, claiming he is a Muslim and from the Northern region.

To Napo, it is a Haram for the overload of Dagbon to pray for John Mahama, just like it is a Haram for the people of Yendi and Muslims at large to vote for Mahama.

If you are a Muslim and you vote for the NDC, it is a haram. If you are an Imam and you pray for Mahama to win instead of Bawumia, it is also a haram. The NDC only uses Muslims and Northerners for votes; they don’t truly work to uplift their communities,” he said.