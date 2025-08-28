It is a waste for Despite to go to school- Plus 1

Ghanaian Vlogger, Richie, known better in the showbiz circles as Plus 1 has stated emphatically that it makes no sense for business tycoon, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite to go to school.

Plus 1 disclosed during an interview with Ruthy on Sean City TV monitored by Gh Page.

Plus 1, who has been close to the business tycoon noted that Despite being already rich and not needing any money again, hence, it makes no sense for him to pursue a higher education.

“At his age, and the kind of money he has what sense does it make for him to go to law school?”, he questioned.

“Everyone has their priority. Nobody is disrespecting Kesben for pursuing a higher education but certain things are a waste. Despite being about 65 years old, you want him to go back to study law, for what?”

According to Plus 1, Despite doesn’t need any law money, questioning that “What will he use the law money for?”

Talking about titles, the Vlogger said that the business tycoon already has numerous titles, so, there is no sense in obtaining more titles.