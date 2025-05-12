It is an insult for Sammy Gyamfi to give me 800 dollars- Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa has stated that it is an insult for Sammy Gyamfi to give her just 800 dollars.

Speaking in a self recorded video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Nana Agradaa became unappreative of Sammy’s gift to her.

Nana Agradaa claims she does not understand why Ghanaians would drag her unnecessarily all because Sammy Gyamfi gave her 800 dollars.

Bragging about being wealthy, Nana Agradaa stated emphatically that it is an insult for Sammy Gyamfi to give her such an amount.

She claims she is too rich to value 800 dollars, hence, Ghanaians should stop dragging her unnecessarily.