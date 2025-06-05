type here...
Entertainment

It is normal for secondary school students to twerk- Akosua

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian presenter who doubles as a vlogger, Akosua has shared that it is normal for female students to twerk.

Akosua’s comment comes after a video of some students engaging in what many terms evil bedeviling acts popped up online.

Sharing her thoughts on Gh Page’s Rash Hour, Akosua stated emphatically that there is nothing wrong with that.

Akosua believes that everything that was seen in the video was something normal, revealing that it is part of the entertainment in school.

She went on to explain the motive behind the video that featured a young female student trying to seduce an aged male teacher.

According to Akosua, during these times, the female students especially, try to prove to the teachers who hate nonsense that regardless of how strict they are, they could not do anything to them at that time.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DoLifmC7b/?

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

A man should last 35 minutes for the first round- lady says

I used to do worse things than this in school- Gh Page’s Akosua reacts to video of female students...

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, June 5, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

Ofoase SHS

Dada Joe accused of 2.9 million fraud

Dada Joe Remix

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Abuja restaurant owner busted for serving vultures as chicken meat

Abuja Resturant Owner
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways