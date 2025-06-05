It is normal for secondary school students to twerk- Akosua

A Ghanaian presenter who doubles as a vlogger, Akosua has shared that it is normal for female students to twerk.

Akosua’s comment comes after a video of some students engaging in what many terms evil bedeviling acts popped up online.

Sharing her thoughts on Gh Page’s Rash Hour, Akosua stated emphatically that there is nothing wrong with that.

Akosua believes that everything that was seen in the video was something normal, revealing that it is part of the entertainment in school.

She went on to explain the motive behind the video that featured a young female student trying to seduce an aged male teacher.

According to Akosua, during these times, the female students especially, try to prove to the teachers who hate nonsense that regardless of how strict they are, they could not do anything to them at that time.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DoLifmC7b/?