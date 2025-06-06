type here...
It is now Asamoah Gyan missing penalty kick pains me- King Asu B states

By Mzta Churchill

Media personality who is known for his eloquence, King Asu B has stated that he now feels the pain of Asamoah Gyan missing a penalty kick 15 years ago.

King Asu B took to his official Facebook page to announce to all and sundry that he was watching a football match between Ghana and Uruguay.

The member of the Rash Hour team stated that watching the football match, “a part of me still tells me that Asamoah Gyan will score that last minute penalty kick”.

King Asu B went on to add that, after 15 years, he now feels the pain former Black Star skipper, Asamoah Gyan caused Ghanaians some years ago, stating that, “Eno now the thing pain me after 15 years”.

- GhPage
