It is only NPP that can make Ghana better, NDC will be worse – NAPO

Energy Minister Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, aka NAPO, has reminded Ghanaians of the fact that it is only the NPP party that can turn the country around.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party has the men who hold the keys to unlock Ghana’s fortunes and send the nation through a transitional period of positive change.

Jabbing the opposition party, the NDC, NAPO insinuated that Ghaianas needed to be wary about them because “our bad is better because the NDC will be worse.”

He added that unless NPP were given a chance to lead Ghana for the next period of years, the NDC if voted, would be the worst mistake the citizens would ever make.

“It is only NPP that can make Ghana better…the dollar could have gotten to 40 if NDC was in power.”

The worst in NPP is better than the best in NDC – Matthew Opoku Prempeh#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/XnfqDp8YsD — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) December 19, 2022

Matthew Opoku-Prempeh made these assertions on the back of the rise of the cedi against the dollar and tasked Ghanaians not to vote for the NDC.



