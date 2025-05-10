type here...
It is over 5 months now and EC has not paid us- EC officials cry “blood”

By Mzta Churchill

Some EC officials have taken to social media to express grievances over unpaid allowances.

One official took to social media to state that he woke up that morning unhappy.

According to him, it is over 5 months now he took part as an EC official to facilitate the December 7 general election.

However, he claims it is over 5 months now and he has not received a pesewa from the Electoral Commission.

He noted in his video that government officials, including the president, MPs, and ministers among others are always paid immediately, however, when it comes to the ordinary Ghanaian, they do not care.

He urged the president of Ghana, President John Mahama, and the EC boss, Jean Mensah to pay the officials immediately.

