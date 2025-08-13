type here...
It is so crazy- Stonebwoy’s wife reacts to reports that he picked a dollar at Davido’s wedding

By Mzta Churchill

Lovers of entertainment will know that Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy picked a dollar from the floor during his performance at Davido’s wedding in Miami last week.

In a video that popped up online, Stonebwoy performed his song with Davido at the wedding as fans continued to enjoy the performance and throw money at him simultaneously.

During the performance, the musician could be seen picking something from the floor, which many believed it was some of the money being thrown at him that the musician picked.

Netizens have since lambasted the musician for stooping too low to pick up money thrown at him at a program, labeling him a broke musician who depends on alms for survival.

In her response, Dr. Louisa, the wife of the dancehall enigma has refuted such claims, stating emphatically that her husband would never stoop too low to pick money thrown at him at a program.

Giving a blow-by-blow account of what happened, Dr. Louisa noted that just as it was seen, Stonebwoy was performing when his bracelets fell on the floor and he decided to pick them up.

According to the wife who many claim is a woman of substance, “It is so crazy how some people think”, adding that “you can see his diamond bracelet fall off and he bends down to pick it up”.

Dr. Louisa stated that the response from Ghanaians was made under mischief and evil, stating that “But because of evil and mischief you choose to believe he picks a dollar?”

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy himself is yet to respond to the claims by netizens.

- GhPage
