It Is Stup!d To Post Money Online When Your Mother Is Hungry- Bongo Ideas Fires Shatta Wale

Entertainment critic, Bongo Ideas feels it is about time he slapped sense into the head of Shatta Wale.

Bongo Ideas detests seeing Shatta Wale always posting pictures with money online to prove that indeed; he is affluent.

In a Facebook post sighted by Gh Page, Bongo Ideas has labeled the dancehall musician’s action as a very stupid one.

Bongo claims Shatta Wale is always flaunting money online, but his mother is homeless and continues to starve as though she has no children.

He noted that if the dancehall musician is indeed rich, he should focus on making the life of his mother a better one.