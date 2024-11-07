type here...
It Is Stupidity To Preach Someone To Stop Prostitution- Cecilia Marfo
Entertainment

It Is Stupidity To Preach Someone To Stop Prostitution- Cecilia Marfo

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Gospel musician turned woman of God, Cecilia Marfo has revealed what she wouldn’t do as a man of God.

The gospel musician disclosed this whilst speaking in an interview with Fiifi Prat, monitored by Gh Page.

Cecilia Marfo stated that she has won a lot of souls, both for herself and God through her preaching.

She heaped praises on herself, disclosing that when it comes to preaching, she does it the best way, claiming she is one of the best preachers.

Meanwhile, she revealed that there are certain things she does not do, and will never do as a preacher, claiming there is no sense in that act.

The gospel musician noted that it is pure stupidity to preach about someone’s way of dressing, or, preach to a girl or boy to stop prostitution or womanizing respectively.

