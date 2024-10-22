GhPageEntertainmentIt Is Too Painful To Forgive- Nadia Buari Reacts To East Legon...
Entertainment

It Is Too Painful To Forgive- Nadia Buari Reacts To East Legon Accident

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Respected Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has reacted to the popular East Legon accident.

The reserved actress took to her official Instagram page to post a picture of the ladies who died in the accident with a lengthy caption.

Nadia expressed how shocked she was upon seeing videos of the accident online, saying “What a tragedy! I can’t believe this happened to these beautiful little girls”.

In the caption, Nadia put herself in the shoes of the mother and empathized with them, saying that she does not believe such young girls could die a painful death.

She said, “A future has been cut off in such a painful manner that is so difficult to come to terms with. May God keep their innocent souls in perfect peace. My prayers are with the bereaved families. May the joy of the Lord strengthen you to enable you to go through this difficult phase of your life.”

She went on to add “Can a mother leave her children? Certainly not! But the painful thing here is that, as the mother cannot leave her children, in this regrettable condition, the children have left their mothers. As a mother, I can deeply relate to the mothers of these kids and what they may be going through now. It is too painful to remember and too painful to forgive.”

- GhPage
c03b7f52 61f3 484a a076 0522e670b4b0
- GhPage
2ced4e6c c9f1 4fa4 8c7e 2b4d73e272eb
author avatar
Mzta Churchill
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Www.ghpage.com

TODAY

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
80.3 ° F
80.3 °
80.3 °
82 %
2.4mph
39 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways