It Is Too Painful To Forgive- Nadia Buari Reacts To East Legon Accident

Respected Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has reacted to the popular East Legon accident.

The reserved actress took to her official Instagram page to post a picture of the ladies who died in the accident with a lengthy caption.

Nadia expressed how shocked she was upon seeing videos of the accident online, saying “What a tragedy! I can’t believe this happened to these beautiful little girls”.

In the caption, Nadia put herself in the shoes of the mother and empathized with them, saying that she does not believe such young girls could die a painful death.

She said, “A future has been cut off in such a painful manner that is so difficult to come to terms with. May God keep their innocent souls in perfect peace. My prayers are with the bereaved families. May the joy of the Lord strengthen you to enable you to go through this difficult phase of your life.”

She went on to add “Can a mother leave her children? Certainly not! But the painful thing here is that, as the mother cannot leave her children, in this regrettable condition, the children have left their mothers. As a mother, I can deeply relate to the mothers of these kids and what they may be going through now. It is too painful to remember and too painful to forgive.”

