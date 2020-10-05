It’s obvious you’ve been cursed -Mzbel replies Afia Schwarzenegger

- Advertisement -

The social media banter between former best friends, Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel is getting interesting as the two continue to reveal secrets about each other.

This started after Afia Schwar accused the “Yopoo” hitmaker of sleeping with all her boyfriends including her sugar daddy.

The comedienne also revealed that Mzbel pleaded with her to sleep with former UT Boss, Kofi Amoabeng as that was the only way she could get money to feed her son but, she (Afia Schwar) declined.

According to Afia Schwar, Mzbel also raped the Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie and took 50k adding that she lied about being sexually abused by the man of God.

She added that the musician was used and dumped by Castro because of her smelly private part.

She later dared Mzbel to say ‘Fi’ as she has more dirty secrets about the musician yet to be exposed.

Well, Mzbel has replied to Afia Szhwarzenneger’s dare, indicating that the latter is using her to tarnish the image of other people.

Mzbel's reply

Mzbel has also vowed to expose all the dirty secrets of her former best friend.