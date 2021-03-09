It takes common sense and wisdom to take the COVID-19 vaccine- Duncan-Williams

- Advertisement -

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has stated that taking the COVID-19 vaccine does not mean that he doesn’t have faith.

Despite testing negative 22 times for the deadly virus, the General Overseer of Action Chapel International has gone ahead to take the jab.

In his sermon over the weekend, the preacher said that taking the vaccine in no way nullified his faith and that it was what common sense and wisdom demanded.

“…And if you think I don’t have faith for taking the vaccine, you are joking, I have faith but taking the vaccine is also common sense and it is also wisdom,” the Archbishop said.

The man of God expressed disappointment in some Ghanaians who have refused to take the vaccine because of several conspiracy theories going around.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Duncan William’s was seen wearing two face masks at a time to prove how serious he was taking the COVID protocols.

On February 22, 2021, Ghana received 600,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under the United Nation-led COVAX facility.

The AstraZeneca vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India (AZ/SII) arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on an Emirates Airlines cargo, EK787.