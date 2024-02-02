“It was a mistake” – Wife says as her husband catches her in bed with another man (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian husband has been left heartbroken after catching his wife in bed with another man.

During an appearance on Aunty Naa’s show, the woman named Abena confirmed that it’s true she was caught sleeping with Nana Kwame but it was a mistake.

She explained that it wasn’t a deliberate attempt to cheat on her husband Akwasi Opoku.

Apparently, Abena who stays at Suame with her husband Akwasi Opoku was caught in bed with Nana Kwame inside his room at New Suame.

According to Abena, she was lured to sleep with Nana Kwame after he promised to financially assist her because she’s currently broke and jobless and her hubby doesn’t give ner enough money to cater for her herself

Now, her husband has cursed her and the curse has started working hence needs to be overturned else she will die.

