It was a slip of tongue- Prophet Nigel Gaisie finally clarifies ‘Morocco in North America’ prophecy (VIDEO)

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has clarified one of his prophecies at 31st Watch Night church service to usher in 2021.

According to the man of God in a video sighted, God revealed to him in a vision which he saw an uprising in Northern Africa precisely in Morocco which is in North America.

This huge error from Prophet Nigel Gaisie got a lot of people trolling him on social media asking when Morocco became a North American country.

In a video sighted on social media, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has apologized for the mistake saying it was a slip of tongue.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie went on to state that what he wanted to say was he saw tension in Morocco in North Africa and not Morocco in North America.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie in the video also disclosed that if people witnessed he didn’t open up on all his prophecies at the just ended 31st Watch Night service but he rather made those prophecies in proverbial way.

He explained that, this was because he is growing and has decided to change some of the ways he does things.