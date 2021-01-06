type here...
GhPage Entertainment It was a slip of tongue- Prophet Nigel Gaisie finally clarifies ‘Morocco...
Entertainment

It was a slip of tongue- Prophet Nigel Gaisie finally clarifies ‘Morocco in North America’ prophecy (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
It was a slip of tongue- Prophet Nigel Gaisie finally clarifies ‘Morocco in North America’ prophecy
Prophet Nigel Gaisie
- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has clarified one of his prophecies at 31st Watch Night church service to usher in 2021.

According to the man of God in a video sighted, God revealed to him in a vision which he saw an uprising in Northern Africa precisely in Morocco which is in North America.

This huge error from Prophet Nigel Gaisie got a lot of people trolling him on social media asking when Morocco became a North American country.

In a video sighted on social media, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has apologized for the mistake saying it was a slip of tongue.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie went on to state that what he wanted to say was he saw tension in Morocco in North Africa and not Morocco in North America.

Watch the video below:

Prophet Nigel Gaisie in the video also disclosed that if people witnessed he didn’t open up on all his prophecies at the just ended 31st Watch Night service but he rather made those prophecies in proverbial way.

He explained that, this was because he is growing and has decided to change some of the ways he does things.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.9mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News