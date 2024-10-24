It was because of her indecent dressing – Ghanaians react to Bulldog and married Mcbrown’s affectionate video

Artiste manager and actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown, have taken over social media trends after their counter last night at Stonebwoy’s Up & Running album release party.

Just after Mcbrown arrived at the event, she immediately went to exchange pleasantries with her colleagues in the industry.

She greeted and hugged Mc Yaa Yeboah as well as a host of other heavyweights in the entertainment.

Initially, she told Bulldog to wait for his turn due to the deep respect and admiration they have for each other.

Well, when n it got to Bulldog, he quickly tried to kiss the beloved actress.

However, visibly taken aback by the sudden move, McBrown swiftly turned her cheek, offering it instead for the kiss.

The surprising and humorous exchange quickly became a focal point of the evening, as both McBrown and Bulldog laughed it off.

The event, which was meant to celebrate Stonebwoy’s new album, also saw the playful interaction between the two personalities that added a lighthearted touch to the star-studded occasion.

Ghanaians who have come across the video have submitted that Bulldog’s attempt to kiss Mcbrown stems from the fact that she was indecently dressed citing her age.

Mcbrown was wearing a short silk dress which exposed her thighs despite covering her body with a long cover coat.

