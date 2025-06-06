It was not raining but there was a heavy thunderstorm and everywhere got dark when we were dressing a de@d body- undertaker drops scary revelation

An undertaker who doubles as a mortuary man, identified as CK, has made a shocking disclosure about working on de@d bodies.

CK has stated that he has had numerous experiences after years of working as a mortuary man and an undertaker.

In a recent exclusive interview with Razak Ghana, CK disclosed the dangers associated with his work.

According to him, there have been countless occasions where the de@d bodies he worked on were in bad states.

The young mortician and undertaker claimed he has witnessed de@d bodies with blood coming out from their nose, eyes, and ears for reasons that are yet to be uncovered.

CK recounted how there was a heavy thunderstorm and everywhere turned dark at once when his boss was about to work on a de@d body.

Narrating the story, CK stated that his boss had begun to work on a de@d body, and even though there was no rain, there was a heavy thunderstorm, and everywhere turned dark.

He noted that, following that, almost everyone at the scene ran away, leaving his boss and a few other family members and close associates.