Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has for the first time commented about the fire outbreak in her East Legon mansion yesterday.

According to Jackie Appiah, a cinema which is also on her compound was the place that caught fire and not the main house as some people have been made to believe.

This was revealed by Chris Vincent who claimed to have contacted the actress to ask about the fire outbreak in her East Legon mansion.

He posted: “I just spoke to Actress Jackie Appiah. She says her main house did not catch fire as some are reporting. It’s a cinema she built on the same compound that caught fire but that was not even serious as it was dealt with promptly. She is fine and chilling!”

See the screenshot of his post below: