GhPageEntertainmentIt Will Take Black Sherif 10 Years To Wear The Diamond I...
Entertainment

It Will Take Black Sherif 10 Years To Wear The Diamond I Use- Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale is not ending his beef with fast-rising Ghanauan musician, Black Sherif anytime soon.

The dancehall musician has once again fired shots at Black Sherif for disrespecting him.

Speaking in an interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Kumasi-based Angel FM, the dancehall musician decided to talk about his feud with Black Sherif again.

The musician has said Black Sherif dares to pull his legs and subtly says that the musician does not know how to dress.

He noted that if anyone should talk about his fashion sense, it should never be Black Sherif, as he claims the young musician knows nothing about fashion.

Shatta has stated that the motive behind his fake boxer shorts was to promote his upcoming music, however, Black Sherif pulled his legs for no sensible reason.

He concluded that it would take Black Sherif 10 years or more to put on the Diamond he, Shatta Wale wears.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, November 23, 2024
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.9mph
20 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways