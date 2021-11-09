- Advertisement -

Actor John Dumelo has pooh-poohed a directive from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture that will govern the organisation of events in the country during the Christmas holidays.

The directive which is aimed at managing and curbing the spread of COVID-19 at events, will among other things, require revellers to show their vaccination cards before entry.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Honourable Mark Okraku Mantey, outlined COVID-19 measures that the government has in place for the December festivities. This included vaccination cards before entry, social distancing and handwashing protocols.

“Vaccination cards will be required to enter. You must show that you have been vaccinated to be able to enter. Age five and above would require a mask. Masks would be removed for special activities like eating and drinking.”

But John Dumelo disagrees with the directives from the government.

Speaking on United Showbiz at the weekend, he argued that the directive would infringe on the rights of people who are not interested in getting vaccinated.

He also listed a few reasons why he believes the directive is out of place.

“No, it won’t work. That’s it. It’s not going to work. Number one, how would you know who is vaccinated or not. If I show you my card, how do you know I am vaccinated? … Were you there when I went to the hospital for the injection?”

“Let’s say tomorrow, Monday, I went to the hospital, and Kwame is the nurse. Charley Kwame, and then he gives me a fake injection with a card. The card is genuine, biodata and all are printed on it. But how do you know that I have taken the injection?

“The second one is that if you are saying that the patrons coming to the event show take the injection, what about those foreigners who didn’t want to take the vaccine?”