It Would Have Been Better If Your Son Shot The Two Girls- MC Yaa Yeboah Tells Salifu Amoako

Media personality and entertainment pundit, MC Yaa Yeboah has taken a swipe at Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Salifu Amoako.

Following his statement whilst speaking before his congregation last Sunday, Prophet Salifu Amoako has faced the wrath of many Ghanaians; both the known and unknown.

Prophet Salifu Amoako in a viral video asked Ghanaians to stop firing shots at him, his son, and his family because what happened was an accident and should be treated as such.

He claimed he does not understand why Ghanaians, even though it was an understand would act like his son used a gun to end the lives of the two beautiful girls who met their untimely death.

“My son did not carry a gun to kill anybody. He involved himself in a terrible accident, and I am not the one who did it, nor his mother. It is because of my name that people are talking,” he said whilst speaking before his congregants.

Reacting to this, MC Yaa Yeboah has said that the popular man of God is very insensitive and inconsiderate.

According to her, she never imagined a well-respected and popular man of God would stand before his congregation and spew nonsense like that.

Speaking as a pundit on UTV’s United Showbiz, MC Yaw Yeboah said it would have been better if the son of Prophet Salifu Amoako shot the two girls to death.

She noted that if he had shot the two girls to death, they would not have suffered as they did before they finally met their untimely death.

She added that on the part of the family, if the children were shot to death, the family members would have gotten a body to lay and bury, unlike what happened during the funeral ceremonies of the two beautiful girls.

“We can’t even know which part of their charred bodies was retrieved for burial, whether it was their skull or bones. That is how sad it is. So, I repeat, Archbishop, if your son had shot them, it would have been better because that pain and torture they endured before they died would have been avoided,” she said.