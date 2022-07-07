type here...
It’s a curse to pray on the same bed you had sex on – Ajagurajah

By Qwame Benedict
Adam is not the father of Cain - Ajagurajah
Bishop Kwabena Asiamah
Controversial Another contentious utterance by Ghanaian priest Prophet Ajagurajah has left many losing their minds and raising their fists.

He claimed that praying on the same bed you have sex on is a curse in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM that was captured by ghsplash.com.

Ajagurajah pointed out that it is improper to pray in the same bed as while making out with a lover because doing so results in prayer that is useless.

Bishop Ajagurajah confesses that "Angel Ajagurajah" is his sika duro

He continued by saying that praying while bathing is the finest since God responds to his children’s requests then.

He emphasized the importance of having a private prayer space for every Christian.

    Source:Ghpage

