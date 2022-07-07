- Advertisement -

Controversial Another contentious utterance by Ghanaian priest Prophet Ajagurajah has left many losing their minds and raising their fists.

He claimed that praying on the same bed you have sex on is a curse in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM that was captured by ghsplash.com.

Ajagurajah pointed out that it is improper to pray in the same bed as while making out with a lover because doing so results in prayer that is useless.

He continued by saying that praying while bathing is the finest since God responds to his children’s requests then.

He emphasized the importance of having a private prayer space for every Christian.