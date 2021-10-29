type here...
It’s about time churches are taxed in the country – Kwaw Kese

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has said that it is about time churches are being taxed in the country since they make a lot of money from their services.

According to him in an interview, pastors in Ghana make a lot of money, and as such in his view taxing them will provide the country with some income to help address issues that needs attention.

The award-winning rapper mentioned that from the fact that some pastors live expensive lifestyles which need to be investigated, they need to contribute taxes towards national development.

“I know what I’ve said – some Pastors will come and make doom prophecies against me but it doesn’t make sense that in Ghana.

People are hungry but the pastor has built mansions and has a lot of cars to their credit meanwhile, people are hungry,” he stated in an interview with Kingdom Plus FM.

“When you are in traffic you will get sad. Kids as young as 2 years are in traffic begging.

When have you heard that a Church has said that it will provide shelter for all these homeless individuals?” he added.

Source:GHPAGE

