It’s because of his money – Netizens slam beautiful GH lady for agreeing to marry autistic American man

By Armani Brooklyn
Matilda and Niles

Ghanaians on the internet have shared contrasting opinions about Matilda’s impending marriage to Mr Niles, an autistic American man.

According to a majority of Ghanaians, Matilda’s decision to marry Mr Nile is solely based on his financial status and has nothing to do with genuine love.

As stated by some social media users, after marrying Mr Niles, Matilda will be able to easily leave Ghana for the US and that’s also part of the many reasons she has accepted to marry the American national.

American man

However, some social media users have also put forward that Matilda is deeply in love with Mr Niles not regarding his autistic condition.

 Meanwhile, Matilda has disclosed that she’s from a poor home and helps her mum in her plantain business.

As confessed by her, she wants to better her life to be able to support her family.

The guy on the other hand is not ready for marriage but he has not been able to muster the courage to tell Matilda yet fearing that she might be brokenhearted.

Source:GHpage

