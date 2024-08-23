type here...
It’s better to marry after age 35 as a woman – Mcbrown advises young ladies

By Armani Brooklyn
Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed that if she was younger again, she would only think about getting married and settling down with one man probably after the age of 35.

She made this assertion while speaking of renowned media personality, Bola Ray on Starr FM award-winning StarrChat show.

Even though there is a general view in this part of the world that a lady should get married early just so she would be able to give birth before she hits her menopausal age, the CEO of Empress Production decided to raise a contrary view.

According to her, a lady can decide to give birth at an earlier age of she so wants, but, that should never push her to think that it should necessarily end in marriage with the same man.

Even though she was quick to state emphatically that she was well aware that these things she was saying were going to land her into some kind of trouble on social media, she believes that it was the truth she was saying.

The current host of Onua TV’s Onua Showtime show emphasized that she was of this view because her personal experience from various relationships has taught her that one should not be in too much haste to marry very early. After all, that is what society requires.

Well, she did not just speak about women. Nana Ama McBrown also had something to say about men as she also advised them to consider marriage after the ages of either 40 or 45.

