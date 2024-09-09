Award-winning Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has asked people bashing Gospel musicians for listening to secular music to rethink about their statements.

There has been a strong debate online led by Pastors who claim it is a sin for people who call themselves Christians to listen to worldly songs or secular songs.

According to some of these preachers, Christians who listen to such songs cannot refer to themselves as Christians any longer because it undermines their spiritual well-being.

But Joyce Blessing a strong Gospel musician in the country believes the Pastors’ explanations are flawed and the is a need for them to think about it again.

Speaking during an interview, she stated that some secular songs motivate and uplift the spirit of people so there is no way she would side with the Pastors.

Citing an example, she mentioned Akwaboah’s No Pressure and Sarkodie’s Countryside with Blacko as some example of songs that motivates people and not drag people into doing bad things.

Watch the video below: