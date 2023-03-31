“It’s not beautiful” – Family rejects coffin sent by son-in-law for the burial of his mother-in-law

A family in Tombo Mbatie, located in the Buruku local government area of Benue State, has reportedly rejected a casket that was brought by their son-in-law for the burial of his mother-in-law.



According to a post on the Facebook page of Bem Raphael Aondongu, the family claimed that the wooden coffin is ugly.



This incident reportedly occurred on March 30, 2023, a day before the burial of the mother-in-law.

Raphael wrote in a post;

“Sons of a deceased mother rejected and threw away a casket brought by son in-law from Wannue Tarkaa to Tombo Mbatie, Buruku BENUE state.

In the early hours of today, an undisclosed family rejected a casket brought by son in-law for the burial of mother in-law.

As the TIV tradition demands, when a mother or a father dies, the first female child who is married is saddled with the responsibility to make provision for a casket for the burial of any of the deceased parents.

And for the maintenance of tradition, the first female child in conjunction with her husband who is a son in-law to the deceased mother, tried as he could to bring this casket in the pictures below but only to be rejected.



According to the family of the deceased, they said the casked isn’t beautiful and too poor to bury a member of their family. You can see how they casket is turned upside down.”

