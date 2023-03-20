- Advertisement -

A gay priest of British-Nigerian origin has opined that it is possible to be gay and practice Christianity at the same time.

He made this submission in a recent vox pop while speaking on the controversy surrounding Christianity and homosexuality.



The yet-to-be-identified man revealed that despite being gay, a priest, and living with HIV, he has a strong relationship with God.

According to him, he loves Jesus Christ with all of his heart and soul, and his sexuality doesn’t make him less of a Christian.

He went further to quote different Bible verses to defend his stance that it is biblical to be gay and still be a Christian.

Watch him speak in the video below…

Below are how some Christians have angrily reacted to the pastor’s controversial comments;



_d3_bby – Anybody can clam to love Jesus. But do you act like someone who loves him. I can not even believe his shouting gay priest. This is why Muslims have mouth to be insulting Christians.

Please know because someone isn’t a Muslim doesn’t mean he is also a Christian.

This man can claim to be a Christian but he is not. Even Jesus said many will come in my name claiming to love him and they will deceive many.

Now people will think it is ok to be gay and be a Christian when the know it is against Gods will.

May God help us all

its_yok_ – This is the reason y the religion of Islam is the best and nothing compared with it. Alhamdulillah I’m proud to be one and will be forever. Masha Allah.

ca_ramel_sug_r – Shey if you love Jesus and read the bible, you for know say God really dealt with the people practicing same sex intimacy. Abi you no read the part wey e curse them, or where he destroyed sodom and gomorah?

son_of_cecila – Will you keep quiet? this was part of the menace we saw in the seminary school and my parents never believed me they felt I was looking for excuses to leave the seminary school.. For nija 70% if them are gay but all hiding.. Before anyone comes for me I am born catholic and went through the seminary school up till me philosophy 1 so I know what I am saying.. God can not be mocked. Live your truth but get off the priesthood clock its a secred order not something you make mockery off. Pick a stand



mr.okam – Christ came into this world for the sinners. He didn’t judge or condemn anyone, but taught the ways of the father and forgave sins. He never encouraged anyone to remain in sin, he would always say your sins are forgiven, GO AND SIN NO MORE! He does not hate or condemn gay people, but encourages them to change their ways and abide by the words of his father. Gods words will never change to suit the ways of man else Sodom and Gomorrah wouldn’t have been destroyed. Some people have a problem with Christianity so they try to twist the words of God to fit into their lifestyle. God loved all his children equally but his words will never change for us.

