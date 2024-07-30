type here...
GhPageNewsIt's only ashawo ladies who allow men to sleep inside their rooms...
News

It’s only ashawo ladies who allow men to sleep inside their rooms – Oboy Siki argues (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
I'm not a fool to build a house, I'm enjoying my money - Oboy Siki states (Video)

Controversial Ghanaian actor, Oboy Siki, has argued that only ladies who engage in hookup and other social vices allow men to come and spend the night inside their rooms.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Houe Show, the unorthodox entertainment critic opined that no chaste lady would allow a guy to spend a night inside her rented apartment.

As seriously argued by Oboy Siki, ladies who allow men to spend nights inside their rented apartments have more than two lovers.

According to Oboy Siki, a man should never spend the night inside a lady’s apartment because it’s against our culture.

Oboy Siki made this controversial submission while sharing his thoughts on Nana Yaw’s death.

As stated by Oboy Siki, he’s not pained about Nana Yaw’s death because he caused his tragic demise by going to spend the night at Nana Yaa’s place.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
4.8mph
100 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways