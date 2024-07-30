It’s only ashawo ladies who allow men to sleep inside their rooms – Oboy Siki argues (Video)

Controversial Ghanaian actor, Oboy Siki, has argued that only ladies who engage in hookup and other social vices allow men to come and spend the night inside their rooms.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Houe Show, the unorthodox entertainment critic opined that no chaste lady would allow a guy to spend a night inside her rented apartment.

As seriously argued by Oboy Siki, ladies who allow men to spend nights inside their rented apartments have more than two lovers.

According to Oboy Siki, a man should never spend the night inside a lady’s apartment because it’s against our culture.

Oboy Siki made this controversial submission while sharing his thoughts on Nana Yaw’s death.

As stated by Oboy Siki, he’s not pained about Nana Yaw’s death because he caused his tragic demise by going to spend the night at Nana Yaa’s place.