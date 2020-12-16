It’s only crazy people who believe the 2020 election was credible – Blakk Rasta

- Advertisement -

Reggae musician and radio personality Blakk Rasta has become the latest person to break his silence about the just ended elections and the aftermath of it.

According to the controversial radio presenter, the change of figures by the Electoral Commission after the voting and subsiquent declaration of the President-elect is a clear indication that the elections were not credible enough.

“What is happening in this country? If your own EC that had never been funded like it has been funded this time can come out not once and not twice to tell you time and again that there were discrepancies and figures have become nothing but chameleon figures changing colors every now and then and you still have the guts to hold to the results and say it is credible enough for you to celebrate a certain winner (then) you must be crazy,” he voiced out his frustration.

We all know that as it stands now, former President John Mahama and his NDC have stated that they don’t accpet the results and the declaration by the EC.

According to them, they(NDC) would just accept and conceed defeat if an independent audit is done and they arrive at the conclusion that indeed the NDC lost the 2020 elections.