It’s over, breakfast served! – Maxwell deletes all pictures plus sweet words of Mcbrown from his IG page

By Armani Brooklyn
Maxwell and Mcbrown divorce

For over a year, rumors have swirled about the possible separation between Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah.

Despite these persistent whispers, the couple publicly maintained that they were still together, by often making joint appearances.


These rumors reached a fever pitch when McBrown felt compelled to address them directly during an interview with Andy Dosty on HITZ FM.

In the interview, she refuted the claims, insisting that she and Maxwell were still happily married.

However, despite her reassurances, an insider subsequently alleged that Maxwell had been unfaithful on multiple occasions and had even been caught in the act several times.

This same source claimed that McBrown once slapped Maxwell during a heated argument over his infidelities.

While the divorce rumors have yet to be officially confirmed, recent actions by Maxwell have added fuel to the fire.

Just hours ago, Maxwell took to his Instagram page to delete all photos of McBrown.

This included pictures he had posted to celebrate her birthday and other posts that featured affectionate captions.

Maxwell’s decision to erase all traces of McBrown from his social media account has led many to believe that their marriage is indeed be over.

The couple, who have been a prominent fixture in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, are yet to make any official statements regarding their current relationship status.

As fans and followers await further developments, the removal of McBrown’s photos from Maxwell’s Instagram page stands as a significant indicator that all may not be well in their marriage.

Whether this is a temporary rift or a sign of a permanent separation remains to be seen.

