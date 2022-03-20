type here...
“It’s really hurts” – Korra Obidi cries as she talks about her marital crisis

By Albert
Korra Obidi and Justin Dean
Korra Obidi, a Nigerian dancer, revealed her vulnerable side to her fans when she took to TikTok to discuss her marriage crisis.

Justin Dean, the dancer’s husband, announced earlier this month that they were divorcing only days after their second kid was born.

Korra apologized to her followers who were disappointed after believing in the idyllic picture of love she portrayed about her marriage when she spoke about it on TikTok.

She went on to say that while she may appear strong online and her fans may see videos of her dancing, she is simply trying to be strong for her girls.

At this time, the mother of two bursts into tears.

