“It’s too early” – Ghanaians slam Okomfo Koleege for remarrying

By Armani Brooklyn
Okomfo Koleege
#image_title

Ghanaians on the internet have descended on Okomfo Koleege for remarrying just two years after his first wife’s demise.

According to these people, they suspect Okomfo Koleege was already in a secret affair with his current wife while his deceased wife was still alive.

As submitted by these critics, it’s rare for a man to date and marry a woman just two years after beginning an affair with her

Reacting to the news, Nash King on Facebook who also agrees with critics that it was too early for Okomfo Koleege to marry commented;

Koleege - GhPage
Koleege

“2 years Is too early…He should have waited for More years due to the circumstances which led to the death of his first wife.They didn’t divorced. She lost her life through delivery and most men will stay single just to respect and honour her”

Dhictah Aquia April-Bae – Women women women..How many times did I call you people..???love yourself first and more…

La Reine Acua – If it were the case of a woman, she would have been judged

Adam Nana – I will not be wrong if l say she was his side chick before the wife died….she lost her life trying to give birth to ur child and u couldn’t wait for 5yrs to heal…

Ralph Shinto – Considering the circumstances that lead to his wife’s demise, I think it’s too early for him to remarry

    Source:GHpage

